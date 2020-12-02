How a Vibrating Smartwatch Could Be Used to Stop Nightmares

(Wired) – Now an updated version may help thousands of other veterans get a better night’s sleep. The Minneapolis-based startup NightWare developed Tyler’s concept, raising investment funds, partnering with the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, and conducting a clinical trial. The “digital therapeutic system” uses the sensors on a specially programmed Apple Watch to create a baseline sleep profile of the wearer. The sensors then can detect the rising heart rate and body movement associated with troubled sleep. The watch delivers vibrations in cycles of 10 seconds, increasing in intensity to arouse but not awaken the wearer, until the metrics ease back to normal levels.