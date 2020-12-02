Massachusetts on the Verge of Becoming First State to Ban Police Use of Facial Recognition

(The Verge) – Massachusetts lawmakers this week voted to ban the use of facial recognition by law enforcement and public agencies in a sweeping police reform bill that received significant bipartisan support. If signed into law, Massachusetts would become the first state to fully ban the technology, following bans barring the use of facial recognition in police body cameras and other, more limited city-specific bans on the tech.