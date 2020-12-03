Leak Left 243 Million Brazilians’ Medical Records and Personal Info Ripe for the Picking

(The Verge) – The personal information of more than 243 million Brazilians was potentially accessible for at least six months thanks to weakly encoded credentials kept in the source code of the Brazilian Ministry of Health’s website (via ZDNet). The security issue was first reported by Brazilian publication Estadão. The personal data of anyone who had registered with Sistema Único de Saúde (SUS), Brazil’s national health system, could be viewed.