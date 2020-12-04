Across Latin America, Abortion Reformers Draw Support

(Christian Science Monitor) – Several out of more than 20 Latin American nations ban abortion outright, including El Salvador, which has sentenced some women to up to 40 years in prison. Most countries, including Brazil, the region’s most populous, allow abortion only in specific circumstances, such as rape or health risk to the mother. Just Uruguay and Cuba allow elective abortions. In Mexico, a patchwork of state restrictions apply, but the debate is shifting, Ms. Ruiz said.