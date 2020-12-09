Hackers Accessed Documents on Covid-19 Vaccines

(MIT Technology Review) – The European Medicines Agency, which has been evaluating covid-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, says it was hit with a cyberattack. Just days after a coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech was used for the first time in the UK, regulatory documents for the medicine have “been unlawfully accessed,” according to European authorities. The vaccine, known as BNT162b2, is the only one so far approved in any Western nation. The attack will have no impact on the vaccine’s rollout in Europe.