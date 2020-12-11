What We Know About Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine

(The New Yorker) – An all-day hearing of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee closed, on Thursday evening, with a vote to recommend an Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people sixteen and older. The proceedings involved a great deal of data and technical talk, but might be quickly summarized this way: there are things we still do not know about the vaccine, but nothing that we do know looks bad.