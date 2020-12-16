After Experts Criticized Its Approach, Facebook Overhauls Its Covid-19 Misinformation Policy

(STAT News) – Previously, the social media platform had opted to send users generalized messages informing them that they had interacted with misinformation. But experts said it would be more effective to immediately correct false posts with specific details on why they are inaccurate, an approach that the research suggests can tamp down more sustainably on rampant misinformation in the long run.