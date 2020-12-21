Will You Have to Carry a Vaccine Passport on Your Phone?

(MIT Technology Review) – You may have heard about using “vaccine certification” or “immunity passports,” analog or digital tools to prove you’re vaccinated. Some experts champion them as a way to get back to normal life, while others warn about privacy risks and the potential for discrimination and abuse. These debates are mostly speculative, but underlying issues of privacy, verification, and ethical use aren’t unique to the vaccine. Governments and businesses already use covid-related records every day to make decisions about who can do what. Here’s what we know.