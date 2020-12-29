From the US to China, Korea, India and Europe, Antitrust Action Against Tech Is Gaining Serious Momentum

(Tech Crunch) – After decades of global expansion and consolidation in the tech sector, antitrust is now a headline issue for the industry across the world. What has been a slow and sputtering series of disparate actions over the past decade has coalesced in just the past few weeks into a rapid and comprehensive series of actions against the industry, with the United States being a notable laggard worldwide.