After Slow Start, Europeans Call for Quicker Vaccines Against COVID-19

(NPR) – Around the world, many pandemic-weary citizens have been awaiting vaccines against COVID-19. But in much of Europe, where some governments have passed successive rounds of restrictions to stop the virus’ rapid spread, the public was anticipating more efficient vaccination programs. Some of the strongest reactions are in France. It has the EU’s highest confirmed coronavirus case count and its second-highest death toll from COVID-19. Yet as of Wednesday, France has administered just 5,000 vaccination doses for its nearly 65 million people, according to Our World In Data, a website run by Oxford University.