Hospitalization Risk Four Times Higher in Blacks with T1D, COVID-19

(Medscape) – After adjustment for health insurance status and other potential confounders, the difference in DKA rates in COVID-19 was a significant fourfold higher in Black versus White patients with type 1 diabetes. For Hispanic patients with type 1 diabetes the DKA risk was double that seen in White patients, but that difference didn’t achieve statistical significance. All patients with DKA were hospitalized.