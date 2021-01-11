5 Unethical Medical Experiments Brought Out of the Shadows of History

(Discover) – Most people are aware of some of the heinous medical experiments of the past that violated human rights. Participation in these studies was either forced or coerced under false pretenses. Some of the most notorious examples include the experiments by the Nazis, the Tuskegee syphilis study, the Stanford Prison Experiment, and the CIA’s LSD studies. But there are many other lesser-known experiments on vulnerable populations that have flown under the radar.