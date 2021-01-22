Augmented Reality Used in Knee-Replacement Surgery in a U.S. First

(The Wall Street Journal) – A surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York recently performed the first knee-replacement surgeries in the U.S. using augmented reality. Jonathan Vigdorchik, M.D. , last month replaced the knees of two patients, who suffered severe arthritis in their knee joints, while using special glasses that enabled him to review crucial surgical data while performing the operations. Dr. Vigdorchik this week examined both patients, who are in their 50s, and reported they were doing well.