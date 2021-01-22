AI Could Make Healthcare Fairer–By Helping Us Believe What Patients Say

(MIT Technology Review) – In the last few years, research has shown that deep learning can match expert-level performance in medical imaging tasks like early cancer detection and eye disease diagnosis. But there’s also cause for caution. Other research has shown that deep learning has a tendency to perpetuate discrimination. With a healthcare system already riddled with disparities, sloppy applications of deep learning could make that worse.