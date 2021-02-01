Amazon Says Government Demands for User Data Spiked by 800% in 2020

(Tech Crunch) – New transparency figures released by Amazon show the company responded to a record number of government data demands in the last six months of 2020. The new figures land in the company’s bi-annual transparency report published to Amazon’s website over the weekend. Amazon said it processed 27,664 government demands for user data in the last six months of 2020, up from 3,222 data demands in the first six months of the year, an increase of close to 800%. That user data includes shopping searches and data from its Echo, Fire and Ring devices.