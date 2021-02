Why Denmark’s “Corona Passport” Is More of a Promise Than a Plan

(MIT Technology Review) – The Danish government may have an aggressive timeline, but it has released few details of its plans. It has not specified what information the passport will contain, nor has it even issued a call for tenders yet. And once it does, say experts, it will have to grapple with the same thorny health and ethical issues that have stymied similar certification efforts around the world.