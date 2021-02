North Korea Accused of Hacking Pfizer for Covid-19 Vaccine Data

(BBC) – North Korea attempted to steal Covid-19 vaccine technology from US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, according to South Korean intelligence officials. It is currently unclear as to what, if any, data was stolen. South Korea’s National Intelligence Agency privately briefed lawmakers about the alleged attack, reported local news agency Yonhap. The BBC has asked Pfizer for a comment but it has yet to respond .