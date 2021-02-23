Maturation of ‘Mini Brain’ Organoids Matches Human Brain Development

(News-Medical) – A new study from UCLA and Stanford University researchers finds that three-dimensional human stem cell-derived ‘mini brain’ organoids can mature in a manner that is strikingly similar to human brain development. For the new study, published in Nature Neuroscience February 22, senior authors Dr. Daniel Geschwind of UCLA and Dr. Sergiu Pasca of Stanford University conducted extensive genetic analysis of organoids that had been grown for up to 20 months in a lab dish. They found that these 3D organoids follow an internal clock that guides their maturation in sync with the timeline of human development.