MyHeritage Offers ‘Creepy’ Deepfake Tool to Reanimate Dead

(BBC) – Genealogy site MyHeritage has introduced a tool which uses deepfake technology to animate the faces in photographs of dead relatives. Called DeepNostalgia, the firm acknowledged that some people might find the feature “creepy” while others would consider it “magical”. It said it did not include speech to avoid the creation of “deepfake people”. It comes as the UK government considers legislation on deepfake technology.