Twitter Rolls Out Vaccine Misinformation Warning Labels and a Strike-Based System for Violations

(Tech Crunch) – Twitter announced Monday that it would begin injecting new labels into users’ timelines to push back against misinformation that could disrupt the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. The labels, which will also appear as pop-up messages in the retweet window, are the company’s latest product experiment designed to shape behavior on the platform for the better.