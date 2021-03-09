FDA Authorizes First Molecular At-Home, OTC COVID-19 Test

(Medscape) – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Cue COVID-19 Test for Home and Over The Counter Use (Cue OTC Test, Cue Health Inc). The Cue OTC Test is the first molecular diagnostic test available to consumers without a prescription. The test detects genetic material from SARS-CoV-2 present in the nostrils and delivers results in about 20 minutes to the user’s mobile smart device via the Cue Health app.