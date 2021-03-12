How Will Doctors Talk to Patients About Contraception Apps Like Natural Cycles and Clue?

(STAT News) – In February, the fertility awareness market got a little more crowded when the FDA cleared Clue, an existing menstrual tracking app, to market a birth control feature that will be available this year. With growing visibility of fertility awareness-based birth control, more patients like Castillo will likely have questions about whether the approach — and either of these apps — is right for them. But the medical system isn’t always well-positioned to answer them.