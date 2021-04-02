Fee or Free? The Services Hospital-Based Psychologists Provide Are ‘Priceless’

(STAT News) – Hospital-based psychologists are sorely undervalued, not just for the care they provide their patients and the insights they offer their clinician colleagues, but for the substantial savings they can provide their institutions. Under the current fee-for-service model in health care, a typical one-hour therapy session with a psychologist nets their hospital or institution about $150, not enough to hire a psychologist on even a modest salary, making it difficult if not impossible for health care systems to employ them. Yet the potential for cost savings by increasing the number of psychologists in health care systems is undeniable.