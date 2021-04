Chinese Autonomous Vehicle Startup WeRide Scores Permit to Test Driverless Cars in San Jose

(Tech Crunch) – WeRide, the Chinese autonomous vehicle startup that recently raised $310 million, has received a permit to test driverless vehicles on public roads in San Jose, California. WeRide is the seventh company, following AutoX, Baidu, Cruise, Nuro Waymo and Zoox, to receive a driverless testing permit.