New Covid-19 Strains Prompt Lilly to Seek to End U.S. Use of Single Antibody Drug Alone

(Wall Street Journal) – Eli Lilly LLY +1.39% & Co. has asked U.S. health regulators to revoke the authorization for use of its Covid-19 antibody drug bamlanivimab alone because it is less potent against certain coronavirus variants circulating in the U.S. Instead, Lilly said Friday it will focus on distributing a drug cocktail containing bamlanivimab and a second antibody, named etesevimab, that studies indicate neutralize more of the emerging Covid-19 variants in the U.S. when given together than bamlanivimab alone.