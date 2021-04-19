Scrutiny of Tesla Crash a Sign That Regulation May Be Coming

(Associated Press) – The fiery crash of a Tesla near Houston with no one behind the wheel is drawing scrutiny from two federal agencies that could bring new regulation of electronic systems that take on some driving tasks. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety board said Monday they would send teams to investigate the Saturday night crash on a residential road that killed two men in a Tesla Model S. Local authorities said one man was found in the passenger seat, while another was in the back.