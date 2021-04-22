Needed for Long Covid: a Less Authoritarian Approach to Understanding Treatment

(STAT News) – That said, I don’t agree with the Gaffney-Devine-Sharpe approach. I am a philosopher and bioethicist whose research has long been focused on the line that distinguishes biomedical conditions from psychosomatic ones. As someone who investigates philosophical confusion, scientific shortcomings, and unethical practices around the mind-body diagnostic line, I am as unsurprised by the long Covid battle as I am concerned about it. In fact, I am gravely concerned that the standoff forming between the public and the medical profession will become a defining feature of health care, one that could reverberate far beyond the scope of long Covid for years to come.