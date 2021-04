First Human-Monkey Embryos Created–a Small Step Towards a Huge Ethical Problem

(The Conversation) – That’s ethically controversial, because these creatures could possess an ambiguous moral status: somewhere between that of humans, which we don’t tend to experiment upon, and animals, which we do. How we end up treating part-human chimeras will depend upon the moral status we assign them – a task that these latest embryonic experiments only makes more pressing.