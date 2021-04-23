As the Pandemic Rages, Desperate Indians Are Turning to Online Crowdsourcing for Help

(Rest of World) – While some local authorities update data on their websites about bed availability, this data is often delivered through low-quality PDFs difficult for frantic relatives of patients to search online. The state’s failure to effectively share life-saving information has created an information gap, one that is now being filled by digital citizen-led initiatives. Online resources, such as volunteer-run Google Sheets and apps, have become crucial sources of life-saving information. On Twitter, posts sharing critical Covid-19 resources are retweeted thousands of times within hours, while users rush to apps with any hope of a solution.