Smartphone Science: Apps Test and Track Infectious Diseases

(Nature) – Debojyoti Chakraborty took just a few months to develop a COVID-19 diagnostic test that worked in his lab; the challenge was to optimize it for the field. Based on the gene-editing technology CRISPR, the test produces a band on a paper strip if viral RNA is present. But Chakraborty, who heads an RNA biology group at the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in New Delhi, says he and his colleagues couldn’t always agree on whether a faint band counted as a positive signal. What they needed was an objective — and, ideally, portable — quantification tool. Then Chakraborty realized he already had one: his smartphone.