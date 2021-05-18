Mayo Clinic, Others Use ‘AI Factories’ to Speed AI Development

(Wall Street Journal) – Mayo Clinic and other organizations are using an assembly-line approach to artificial-intelligence development, where small teams use a common set of software tools and procedures to speed the production of AI applications while cutting costs. The Minnesota-based healthcare provider launched what it calls its AI factory in September and is now getting into full production, with about 60 projects under way, said James Buntrock, vice chair of the department of information technology at Mayo Clinic. (Read Full Article)