Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Into Law One of Nation’s Strictest Abortion Measures, Banning Procedure as Early as Six Weeks Into a Pregnancy

(Texas Tribune) – Gov. Greg Abbott signed into a law Wednesday a measure that would prohibit in Texas abortions as early as six weeks — before some women know they are pregnant — and open the door for almost any private citizen to sue abortion providers and others. The signing of the bill opens a new frontier in the battle over abortion restrictions as first-of-its-kind legal provisions — intended to make the law harder to block — are poised to be tested in the courts. (Read Full Article)