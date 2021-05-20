The Promise And Perils of the New Fertility Entrepreneurs

Today's fertility entrepreneurs represent a new, proactive attitude toward reproduction, centered on preëmptive treatments during one's most fertile years. This shift opens up a potentially limitless market, as Lucy van de Wiel, a research associate at the Reproductive Sociology Research Group at the University of Cambridge, and the author of "Freezing Fertility," told me. "You don't have to wait for people to become infertile and then they look for a solution," she said. Instead, "you can basically tell women that they need to manage their fertility, and they need your services to do that." Anticipating regret—Brunel's "[****], I should have frozen my eggs" moment—is essential to the business model. If the old goal was to make a baby, accounting for lost time, the new goal is to make fertility, starting at any age.