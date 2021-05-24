Craft an African American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act

(Nature) – Last month, shocking news reports revealed that what are thought to be the skeletal remains of Tree and Delisha Africa, two Black girls killed in a US police bombing in 1985, might have been studied for years by researchers at two US universities, without their families’ permission. The finding, involving the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and Princeton University in New Jersey, is just the latest in a series of discoveries in university collections related to the mistreatment of African American human remains. (Read Full Article)