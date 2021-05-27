Is the Sputnik V Vaccine Too Good To Be True? Without the Data, It’s Hard to Know

After being developed, authorized, and administered at breakneck speed, it is now being rolled out in 39 countries and due to be rolled out in 27 more — with a combined population of more than 3.2 billion people. These are mainly lower- and middle-income countries that lost out to countries in Western Europe and North America in the race to secure sufficient vaccine doses to protect their populations. But inconsistences in the Sputnik V trial data have left scientists questioning whether the analyses of the clinical trial data are too good to be true. If the data have been manipulated, and the vaccine is not as effective as claimed, this would have potentially catastrophic implications for the global Covid-19 immunization drive.