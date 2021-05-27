Privacy Laws Need Updating After Google Deal with HCA Healthcare, Medical Ethics Professor Says

May 27, 2021

(CNBC) – Privacy laws in the U.S. need to be updated, especially after Google struck a deal with a major hospital chain, medical ethics expert Arthur Kaplan said Wednesday. “Now we’ve got electronic medical records, huge volumes of data, and this is like asking a navigation system from a World War I airplane to navigate us up to the space shuttle,” Kaplan, a professor at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine, told “The News with Shepard Smith.” “We’ve got to update our privacy protection and our informed consent requirements.” (Read Full Article)

