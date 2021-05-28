Germany Officially Recognizes Colonial-Era Namibia Genocide

(BBC) – Germany has officially acknowledged committing genocide during its colonial occupation of Namibia, and announced financial aid worth more than €1.1bn (£940m; $1.34bn). German colonisers killed tens of thousands of Herero and Nama people there in early 20th Century massacres. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said his country was asking Namibia and victims’ descendants for forgiveness. But activists say the aid is not enough to address the suffering inflicted. (Read Full Article)