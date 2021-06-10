Doctors See a Delayed Seasonal Surge of RSV in Children

(Axios) – Children’s hospitals and pediatricians across the country are bracing for pediatric emergency visits after seeing an unseasonably high spike in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Why it matters: A year of masking and social distancing due to COVID led to an absence of other respiratory illnesses like RSV, which has no vaccine and can be dangerous in young children and the elderly. But that break appears to be over. (Read Full Article)