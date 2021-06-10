The C.D.C. Urges Parents to Get Childhood Vaccinations Up To Date Following a Steep Decline Last Year.

(New York Times) – Pediatricians are urging U.S. parents to get their children caught up on routine vaccinations, following a decline in the number of inoculations for diseases like measles as the pandemic forced restrictions, including shelter-at-home orders, last year. New data from 10 jurisdictions that closely monitor immunizations confirm that the number of administered vaccine doses plunged between March and May of last year, especially among older children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Thursday. (Read Full Article)