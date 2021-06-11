Delta Variant and COVID-19 Vaccines: What to Know

(Medscape) – As the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant continues to devastate India and spread to other nations, health experts are reiterating the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine – both doses of the shot, that is. A preprint study conducted in the United Kingdom that was cited by the Biden administration finds that one dose of the Pfizer vaccine provided about 33% protection against the Delta variant, which is officially designated B.1.617.2. (Read Full Article)