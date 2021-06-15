Fighting COVID-19 Surge, South Africa Increases Restrictions

(Associated Press) – Confronted with a rapid surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, South Africa has returned to tighter restrictions on public gatherings and liquor sales, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Tuesday night. The new infections threaten the health systems in several parts of the country, said Ramaphosa in a nationally televised address.Hospital admissions due to COVID-19 have increased by 59% over the past two weeks, according to Ramaphosa. (Read Full Article)