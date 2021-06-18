Covid Cases in England Doubling Every 11 Days as Delta Variant Takes Hold

(The Guardian) – Covid-19 cases are rising exponentially across England driven by younger and mostly unvaccinated age groups, according to scientists. A study commissioned by the government found that infections increased by 50% between 3 May and 7 June, coinciding with the rise of the Delta coronavirus variant that is now dominant in the UK. Data from nearly 110,000 swab tests carried out across England between 20 May and 7 June suggests Covid cases are doubling every 11 days, with the highest prevalence in the north-west and one in 670 people infected. (Read Full Article)