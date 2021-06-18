A Surprising Pandemic Side Effect: People Are More Engaged with Their Health

(STAT News) – As doctors who believe that people are ultimately responsible for their own health and need greater agency in directing their own care, we’ve long bemoaned the lack of progress, entrenched paternalism, and learned helplessness that has pervaded the health care system for years. The pandemic has turned that upside down. For the first time, we’re seeing a glimpse of a new kind of patient: one who has the potential to upend the way health care works and could lead to improved care for decades to come. (Read Full Article)