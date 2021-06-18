Suspicion About Vaccination Videos Fuels Attacks on Health Workers in Indian-Controlled Kashmir.

(New York Times) – As the Indian government struggles to expand a Covid-19 vaccination program dogged by shortages and bureaucratic missteps, its health workers in Kashmir are facing another challenge: attacks by residents. In recent weeks, health workers in the Indian-controlled part of the region have reportedly been attacked multiple times for taking videos of vaccinations, including inside people’s homes. Many Kashmiris said that they did not want to be filmed because appearing in videos could indicate support for the Indian government and its policies. (Read Full Article)