South African 10 Babies Story Not True, Inquiry Finds

June 23, 2021

(BBC) – A claim that South African woman Gosiame Sithole gave birth to 10 babies earlier this month is not true, an official inquiry has found. No hospitals in Gauteng province have a record of decuplets being born, the provincial government says. Medical tests show that Ms Sithole had not even been pregnant recently, it said. The 37-year-old is now being held under the mental health act for observation and will be provided with support. (Read Full Article)

