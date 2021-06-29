A Hippocratic Oat for Your AI Doctor

(Axios) – A broad new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) lays out ethical principles for the use of artificial intelligence in medicine. Why it matters: Health is one of the most promising areas of expansion for AI, and the pandemic only accelerated the adoption of machine learning tools. But adding algorithms to health care will require that AI can follow the most basic rule of human medicine: “Do no harm” — and that won’t be simple. (Read Full Article)