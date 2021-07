Thermal Cameras Are the New Eyes for Automated Driving Features

(Axios) – New imaging technology is designed to address a dangerous blind spot when it comes to today’s assisted driving systems: they don’t always brake for pedestrians. Why it matters: About 6,200 pedestrians are killed by motor vehicles every year, according to federal statistics, accounting for 16% of all traffic deaths. Three-fourths of those deaths occur at night. (Read Full Article)