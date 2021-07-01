Tuskegee Relatives Promote COVID-19 Vaccines in Ad Campaign

(Medscape) – Tuskegee is the one-word answer some people give as a reason they're avoiding COVID-19 vaccines. A new ad campaign launched Wednesday with relatives of men who unwittingly became part of the infamous experiment wants to change minds. Omar Neal, 63, a former mayor of the Alabama town, said he was hesitant at first about the shots. Neal is a nephew of Freddie Lee Tyson, a family man who was among several hundred Black men who decades ago became involved without their consent in the federally backed syphilis study.