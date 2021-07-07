Experts Advise on Rare Severe Allergic Reactions to COVID Vaccines

(Medscape) – Anaphylactic reactions to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines may occur but are rare, and the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks, according to an expert panel that has developed recommendations on diagnosis and management. Concerns for anaphylaxis may hamper SARS-CoV-2 immunization efforts and contribute to vaccine hesitancy and must be weighed against the life-saving and disease-mitigating benefits of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, the panel writes in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice. Through the first month after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization for two mRNA vaccines, the federal health officials described 66 anaphylaxis events in more than 17.5 million vaccinations, or roughly 3.7 events per million. (Read Full Article)