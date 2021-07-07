Covid-19 Vaccine-Related Blood Clots Linked to Amino Acids in New Study

(Wall Street Journal) – Canadian researchers say they have pinpointed a handful of amino acids targeted by key antibodies in the blood of some people who received AstraZeneca PLC’s AZN -0.23% Covid-19 vaccine, offering fresh clues to what causes rare blood clots associated with the shot. The peer-reviewed findings, by a team of researchers from McMaster University in Ontario, were published online Wednesday by the science journal Nature. They could help doctors rapidly test for and treat the unusual clotting, arising from an immune-driven mix of coagulation and loss of platelets that stop bleeding. (Read Full Article)